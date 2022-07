Tokyo (Japan), 08/07/2022.- People take newspapers reporting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being shot, in central Tokyo, Japan, 08 July 2022. Abe was shot outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station of Kintetsu Railway in Nara, western Japan, when he was speaking during an Upper House election campaign to support a his party's candidate, on 08 July 2022. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA ( )