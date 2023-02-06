  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:20 PM

Hoy, 6 de febrero, Día Internacional contra la Mutilación Genital Femenina

Este tipo de mutilaciones controlan la sexualidad de las mujeres y, se constata, que nos quieren como reproductoras sin posibilidad de obtener, siquiera, placer sexual.
    Mujeres activistas de Médicos del Mundo realizan un acto en la plaza del Museo Reina Sofía en Madrid, con motivo del Día Internacional de la Tolerancia Cero contra la Mutilación Genital Femenina. EFE / VANGUARDIA

La mutilación genital femenina es una práctica considerada una “una violación de los derechos humanos y una forma de violencia” que, según los datos de la Comisión Europea, afecta a unas 600.000 mujeres y niñas en toda la Unión Europea (UE).

Hoy, en el Día Internacional de la Tolerancia Cero con la Mutilación Genital Femenina, que se celebra cada 6 de febrero, la Comisión publicó una declaración donde admite que la UE debe “tomar medidas firmes para conseguir cambios y erradicar esta práctica”.

El Ejecutivo comunitario recuerda que la mutilación genital femenina, que consiste en la extracción de los genitales externos de las mujeres sin ninguna causa médica, “no beneficia en absoluto a la salud y causa daños para toda la vida” a quienes la sufren.

Hoy, 6 de febrero, Día Internacional contra la Mutilación Genital Femenina
Bruselas advierte que, a menudo, las ablaciones de mujeres y niñas en la UE no se producen en territorio comunitario, sino que “son trasladadas a un tercer país para tal fin”.

Por esta razón, la Comisión indica que, partir de este marzo, entrará en vigor un nuevo Sistema de Información de Schengen que alertará a los policías y guardias de fronteras de la UE cuando estén tratando con mujeres con riesgo de sufrir la mutilación genital.

El año pasado, además, Bruselas ya presentó un paquete de normas para luchar contra la violencia de género que, una vez reciba la luz verde del Parlamento Europeo y de los Estados miembros (Consejo), criminalizará la ablación como un delito de alcance comunitario en todos los países de la UE.

La declaración de la Comisión está suscrita por el Alto Representante de la UE para Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, la vicepresidenta del Ejecutivo comunitario, Vera Jourová, y las comisarias europeas de Igualdad, Helena Dalli, y de Asociaciones Internacionales, Jutta Urpilainen.

UNICEF calcula que, actualmente, al menos 200 millones de niñas y mujeres entre los 15 y los 49 años han sido sometidas a la mutilación genital femenina, una práctica que cada año corren el riesgo de sufrir por primera vez cuatro millones de niñas.

La Comisión estima que en Europa hay al menos 190.000 niñas que corren el riesgo de ser mutiladas y calcula que cada año llegan como solicitantes de asilo al menos 20.000 mujeres y niñas con riesgo de sufrir la ablación en sus países de origen.

