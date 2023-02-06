  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Tendencias
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 12:05 PM

Video: Enorme rata camina sobre pasajero que duerme en el metro de Nueva York

La tranquila reacción del protagonista del video es lo más comentado de este vídeo que acumula millones de reproducciones.
  • Un video capta el momento en el que un joven hace una siesta en el metro, y una rata se trepa en su cuerpo. Captura de video / VANGUARDIA
    Un video capta el momento en el que un joven hace una siesta en el metro, y una rata se trepa en su cuerpo. Captura de video / VANGUARDIA

El metro de Nueva York es uno de los más grandes del mundo y en él se pueden ver todo tipo de escenas. Muchas de ellas, eso sí, no son precisamente agradables para los usuarios del transporte subterráneo.

Además: ¡Nieve en el desierto del Sáhara! Estas imágenes lo confirman

Este tipo de situaciones alimentan las redes sociales de @subwaycreatures, que con más de 2,5 millones de seguidores en Instagram y casi un millón en TikTok comparte videos de lo más llamativo.

Su última publicación, realizada el pasado jueves, ha causado pavor entre los internautas. En ella, puede verse a un pasajero durmiendo en el vagón del metro cuando, de repente, una enorme rata comienza a trepar por su pierna. El gigantesco roedor llega hasta la cabeza del joven, que cuando se despierta y se da cuenta de lo que sucede se limita a dejarla caer.

Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
Trabajo flexible, ¿el motor de la oficina del futuro?
Video: Enorme rata camina sobre pasajero que duerme en el metro de Nueva York
Un mareo que no permite ponerse la ropa ni atarse los zapatos se incrementó por la pandemia

Aunque, para muchos, la locación es lo de menos tras ser testigos de la ‘osadía’ de este gigante roedor. Cientos quedaron ‘traumados’.

Un muchacho se había quedado casi ‘tieso’ en su siesta en el metro cuando, de pronto, una rata enorme se sube hasta su cuello, no sin antes hacer un ‘recorrido’ por su torso, manos y piernas. Recién cuando iba a llegar hasta su cara fue cuando el joven se dio cuenta del ‘invasor’ que lo había despertado.

Vea esto: ¿Aburrido? La cara de Ben Affleck en los Grammy inunda las redes sociales

¿Y cuál fue su reacción? Aunque casi todos esperaban desesperación y gritos de pánico del joven, él solo atinó a pararse para que el animal huya, y lentamente volvió a tomar asiento y cerrar sus ojos. Una respuesta insólita que despertó aún más curiosidad en los usuarios, que lo compararon con la película Ratatouille.

$!Video: Enorme rata camina sobre pasajero que duerme en el metro de Nueva York
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad